Policeman injured in Quetta van attack

Security forces collecting evidence from explosion site

QUETTA (Dunya News) - A police officer was injured in an explosion near a police mobile van in Balochistan’s capital, Quetta.

A police van was attacked with a grenade in west by-pass brewery chowk in Quetta, according to Police.

Rescue and Police teams reached the explosion site after getting information of the incident.

As per Rescue sources, the injured police officer was shifted to hospital for medical aid.

Security forces and bomb disposal squad are present at the incident spot and collecting evidences from the explosion site.



