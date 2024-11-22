Lahore remains smoggy and world's second most polluted city

The AQI (air quality index) of Lahore was 498 at 9:15 in the morning as recorded by the IQAir

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Smog shrouded the capital of Punjab province Lahore on Friday as the city slipped to number two spot among the most polluted cities of the world.

Lahore ranked first among the most polluted cities of the world with average AQI (air quality index) at 498 at 9:15 in the morning as recorded by the Swiss monitor IQAir. The AQI in the posh localities of cantonment and DHA of Lahore was, however, dangerously high ﻿– ﻿698 and 565 respectively.

India and Pakistan battle air pollution every winter as cold, heavy air traps dust, emissions, and smoke from stubble burning by farmers and emissions by vehicles.

However, Indian capital Delhi became the most polluted city of the world later in the day with AQI 394. In the morning it was at second place with 449.

Meanwhile, Chief Meteorologist Aleemul Hassan told Dunya News that due to the direction of the winds from northwest to southeast, the smog would increase in Lahore from today till November 24.

He said the chances of rain in Lahore were very low.

As the smog situation worsened again, the Punjab government re-imposed restrictions in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. Shops and markets will close at 8 pm, except bakeries and drug shops. The timing would be observed on Saturdays and Sundays as well.

On the other hand, the Punjab government on Friday relaxed curbs on parks, zoos, playgrounds and outdoor sports. Entertainment venues, festivals and exhibitions will be allowed to remain open until 8 pm.