Father, son killed in road mishap in Karachi

Pakistan

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A man and his son were killed and two other persons were critically wounded in a road accident in Karachi on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Netty Jetty Bridge where a motorcycle slipped and a speeding trailer coming from behind ran over it, killing two persons on the spot and injuring two others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to police, the deceased were identified as Irfan and his seven-year-old son Ayan.
 

