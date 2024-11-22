Tarar warns 'Tehreek-e-Intishar' of stern action over illegal protest plans

Pakistan Pakistan Tarar warns 'Tehreek-e-Intishar' of stern action over illegal protest plans

Tarar said that those who will take the law into their own hands will face severe repercussions.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 04:17:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Thursday warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that the state would take decisive action against anyone inciting violence on November 24 (Sunday), an act declared illegal by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In a video statement, the minister condemned any attacks on the federation, calling them unacceptable. He emphasised that the law would be strictly enforced, and those violating it would face arrest and legal consequences. “Those who will take the law into their own hands will face severe repercussions,” Tarar added.

Their sole objective is to secure an NRO for their leader. The PTI founder chairman is facing legal cases and that PTI seeks to block Pakistan’s progress.

Tarar criticised PTI for attempting to harm Pakistan’s economic development. “PTI miscreants aim to halt the country’s growth, but this will never be allowed,” he said.

The minister also pointed out that PTI’s protests have caused significant damage, citing a single protest that resulted in Rs 350 billion daily loss to the economy.

The minister reiterated that the IHC has prohibited all protests and sit-ins, urging PTI to resolve its issues through negotiations.

He warned that any attempt to protest or stage a sit-in would be illegal, as the IHC’s order is clear. He added that the administration had been directed to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

The minister stated that the PTI protest is incomprehensible, and that protests will not be permitted, with strict action to be taken against violators.

Addressing PTI, Tarar said they should hold their protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). He also questioned why PTI staged a sit-in during the Chinese President’s 2014 visit and why they called for protests during the SCO meeting and the arrival of foreign delegations.

A Belarusian delegation is arriving in Pakistan on November 24, followed by the President of Belarus on November 25. Whenever foreign delegations visit Pakistan for investment, PTI calls for protests.

Tarar said that PTI is pursuing an anti-state agenda. Are they protesting because inflation is falling, interest rates are down, and remittances are rising? Are they protesting against economic growth?

The minister also blamed PTI for the May 9 attacks, accusing them of mistreating women during rallies and staging violent protests, including the 2014 breach of parliament and the attack on PTV. “They consistently attempt to harm the country,” he stated.

