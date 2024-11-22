Belarusian president to visit Pakistan from Nov 25 to 27

Pakistan Pakistan Belarusian president to visit Pakistan from Nov 25 to 27

Several agreements and memorandums of understanding are expected to be signed

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 10:26:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is set to undertake an official visit to Pakistan from November 25 to 27 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

During the visit, President Lukashenko will hold detailed discussions with the PM Sharif, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Read more: President of Belarus reaches Pakistan

Several agreements and memorandums of understanding are expected to be signed, reflecting the growing and robust partnership between the two nations.