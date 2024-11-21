Air chief visits IDEAS 2024 at Karachi Expo Centre

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu visited the 12th edition of the International Defence Exhibition IDEAS-2024 at Karachi Expo Centre on Thursday.

The air chief visited various stalls within the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park pavilion, which is prominently showcasing cutting-edge technologies in Space, Cyber, Artificial Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, Aerospace Designing, Sensors and Simulators domains.

On the occasion, the air chief underscored the need for fostering a robust ecosystem that encourages venture capitalism to drive innovation and growth in the aerospace sector.

He highlighted the importance of exploring opportunities for nurturing emerging talent and enhancing the capabilities of local industries through National Incubation Center for Aerospace Technology (NICAT).

Zaheer Ahmed Babar also interacted with foreign delegates, where discussions were focused on exploring avenues for the sale and purchase of indigenously developed aerospace equipment and promoting a self-reliant defence industry.