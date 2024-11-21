ECP disqualifies PTI-backed MNA Adil Bazai over floor crossing

Bazai had failed to cast his vote on the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday disqualified Adil Bazai, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Quetta, under Article 63A of the Constitution.

The decision came after the ECP upheld a reference submitted by the NA Speaker at the request of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, seeking Bazai’s disqualification for violating party policy.

The ECP stated that Bazai failed to cast his vote on the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, an act deemed contrary to party directions, thereby certifying his removal. As a result, the NA-262 Quetta seat has been declared vacant.

Adil Bazai was elected from the NA-262 constituency during the last general elections as an independent candidate (PTI) and later he joined the PML-N.

