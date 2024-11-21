Hajj pilgrims to get passports in 24hrs

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Passports Director General has announced the establishment of special desks across all regional offices including headquarters.

Hajj pilgrims receive their passports within 24 hours through these special desks.

Passports DG Mustafa Jamal Qazi stated that this service will also be available at passport offices worldwide.

He stated that pilgrims will be given priority at these special counters and passport delivery will be ensured within 24 hours.

It is worth noting that the designated 15 banks have initiated receiving Hajj applications.