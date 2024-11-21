Hajj pilgrims to get passports in 24 hours

Pakistan Pakistan Hajj pilgrims to get passports in 24 hours

Special desks will ensure delivery of passports for Hajj pilgrims

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 16:45:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Passports Director General has announced establishment of special desks across all regional offices including the headquarters.

Hajj pilgrims will receive their passports within 24 hours through these special desks.

Passports DG Mustafa Jamal Qazi stated that this service would also be available at passport offices worldwide.

He stated that pilgrims would be given priority at these special counters and passport delivery would be ensured within 24 hours.

It is worth noting that the 15 designated bank branches have started receiving Hajj applications.