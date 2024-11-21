Aerial Vehicle Shahpar-III – a manifestation of Pakistan's art of combat

COAS General Asim Munir inaugurated Shahpar-III at the Expo Center in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A state-of-the-art combat Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Shahpar-III, developed by Global Industrial Defence Solutions Pakistan, has been inaugurated during International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir inaugurated Shahpar-III at the Expo Center here during his visit to the exhibition, said ISPR in a statement.

The Shahpar-III boasts advanced capabilities. It can remain airborne for almost 30 hours at an altitude of 35,000 feet. It is equipped to carry a wide range of munitions, including bombs, missiles, and torpedoes, up to 1,650 kilograms.

It is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics and an advanced flight control system, all designed and produced locally.

Speaking about the vehicle, GIDS CEO Asad Kamal said: “Shahpar-III is the culmination of 30 years of hard work and innovation, reflecting our commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s defense capabilities.”