PM reaffirms govt's resolve to eradicate polio

He was talking to a delegation of Polio Oversight Board, which called on him in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated the resolve of the government to make Pakistan a polio-free country and said that the federation along with all the provinces were taking steps at polio eradication.

The Prime Minister thanked the delegation for visiting Pakistan and extending support to the government in its efforts to eradicate polio. He also expressed gratitude to King Salman Foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rotary Foundation, UNICEF and CDC for being a partner with the government of Pakistan in the anti-polio campaign.

The Prime Minster said the role of all these organizations reflects the global efforts in the anti-polio drive. He said we have to defeat the challenge of polio collectively.

He said all the provinces had been taken into confidence over the polio eradication measure and together they would efface the disease.

