PTI's politics focus on personal agendas over national interests. Ahsan

Ahsan Iqbal accused PTI of promoting chaos and economic instability in the country.

Published On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 04:28:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Prof Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) focusing on a person-specific agenda instead of addressing national issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI’s political strategy is centered on securing concessions for its former chairman rather than prioritising the welfare of the people.

He accused PTI of promoting chaos and economic instability, rejecting government offers for constructive political dialogue.

On PTI's protest call, he referred to the party's history of violent demonstrations, including attacks on Parliament, state institutions, PTV and Radio Pakistan's buildings.

He criticized PTI and said that the party that once claimed to reject foreign intervention now seeks apologies on international platforms, exposing its duplicity.

Highlighting Pakistan’s economic progress, Iqbal said the country is back on the path of development with improved stock market performance, reduced inflation, increased remittances, and significant foreign policy achievements.

However, PTI seems unable to digest these successes and is intent on derailing progress, he said.

