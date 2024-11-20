Nothing above Pakistan, not even politics: COAS Munir

Urges investors to bring their money to Pakistan

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir emphasised that everyone must prioritise Pakistan over personal interests, saying nothing, including politics, should come before the country.

Addressing the business community in Karachi on Wednesday, the army chief said the state is like a mother, and if anyone wanted to know the importance of it, they can ask the people of Libya, Iraq, and Palestine.

“We have no identity other than Pakistan,” he asserted.

"I have full faith in Pakistan's bright and stable future. The clouds of despair that loomed a year ago have now cleared,” he said.

Recalling his previous statement that 'despair is forbidden for a Muslim,’ COAS highlighted that all the indicators of Pakistan’s economy are now positive and hoped that they will even better by next year.

“Where are the people who spread despair and talked about default? Shouldn’t they be held answerable?” he said.

Stressing on unity, he said Pakistan can pass through any difficult situation “if we all stand together”.

He urged the investors to bring their money to Pakistan, “let the people earn, and the country will prosper”.

He said only Pakistanis can provide a bailout to the country for economic stability. He pointed out that terrorism is backed by those who run illegal business.

“Protecting Pakistan's digital borders and the digital security of its citizens is the state's responsibility," COAS Munir said.

