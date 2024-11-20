In-focus

Govt decides to deploy rangers in Islamabad ahead of PTI protest

Govt decides to deploy rangers in Islamabad ahead of PTI protest

Pakistan

Rangers and FC will operate under the Anti-Terrorism Act and assist federal police in maintaining

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has decided to deploy rangers and FC in Islamabad ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s protest on Nov 24.

The Interior Ministry has issued a notification approving the deployment, following a request from the chief commissioner.

As per the notification, the Rangers and FC will operate under the Anti-Terrorism Act and assist federal police in maintaining law and order.

Read more: Military deployment complete around Islamabad ahead of SCO meeting

The decision comes in response to PTI’s call for a protest in the capital with authorities taking preemptive measures to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents.
 

Related Topics
Pakistan



Related News