Govt decides to deploy rangers in Islamabad ahead of PTI protest

Updated On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 19:43:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has decided to deploy rangers and FC in Islamabad ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s protest on Nov 24.

The Interior Ministry has issued a notification approving the deployment, following a request from the chief commissioner.

As per the notification, the Rangers and FC will operate under the Anti-Terrorism Act and assist federal police in maintaining law and order.

The decision comes in response to PTI’s call for a protest in the capital with authorities taking preemptive measures to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

