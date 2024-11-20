Govt decides to deploy rangers in Islamabad ahead of PTI protest
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has decided to deploy rangers and FC in Islamabad ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s protest on Nov 24.
The Interior Ministry has issued a notification approving the deployment, following a request from the chief commissioner.
As per the notification, the Rangers and FC will operate under the Anti-Terrorism Act and assist federal police in maintaining law and order.
The decision comes in response to PTI’s call for a protest in the capital with authorities taking preemptive measures to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents.