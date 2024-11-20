Siddiqui briefs PM on parliamentary party's performance in Senate

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior PML-N leader and chairman of Senate’s standing committee on Foreign Affairs Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Irfan Siddiqui briefed the prime minister regarding the performance of parliamentary party in the Senate.

The PML-N leader also lauded the prime minister on achieving the major economic targets.

“The senators of PML-N are playing a great role in the upper house of parliament under the leadership of Irfan Siddiqui,” said the prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif directed Irfan Siddiqui to remain in touch with other political parties as well in the upper house of the parliament.

He hoped that the Senate’s standing committee on Foreign Affairs would guide the government on key issues related to diplomacy.

Earlier, Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed skepticism about the PTI founder’s 13th “final call” for a revolution, predicting it will likely to meet the same fate as his previous 12 such attempts since his ouster following a no-confidence vote.

He said that the PTI’s four-year tenure was the worst period in Pakistan’s history.