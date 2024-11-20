Accountability court adjourns 190m pound reference until Nov 22

Court also granted one-day exemption from attendance to Bushra Bibi

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - An accountability court adjourned proceedings in the £190 million corruption reference against PTI founder and her wife Bushra Bibi until Nov 22.

The court also granted one-day exemption from attendance to Bushra Bibi on medical grounds.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case at Adiala Jail, where the PTI founder was produced. However, Bushra Bibi did not appear, submitting a medical request for her absence.

During the proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecution raised objections to the exemption request, accusing the defense of using delaying tactics. The prosecution also highlighted the failure of the accused to submit answers to the court-issued questionnaire under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The NAB prosecutor further noted that a pending application by the defense, seeking the summoning of 16 witnesses, had yet to be addressed.

The court, while accepting Bushra Bibi’s exemption plea, adjourned the hearing to Nov 22.