Govt to provide 1.5m jobs to youth: Rana Mashhood

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad said that youth is the future of Pakistan and as many as 1.5 million employment opportunities would be provided to them in Pakistan and abroad this year.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday along with Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed.

He said that around 3,000 athletes were participating in the Prime Minister’s University Sports (PMUS) Olympiad across the country starting from November 21.

Mashhood said that the young generation can play a major role in the prosperity and stability of the country.

“We are dedicated to preparing our youth to excel in diverse fields including sports and technical education,” he said.

PMYP chairman said that the PMUS Olympiad will not only foster a spirit of healthy competition but will also serve as a platform for the youth to engage, excel, and represent their universities with pride.

He said that the country’s economy was moving towards the right direction under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and was taking various initiatives to highlight the potential and provide more employment opportunities to the youth.

The PMYP chairman added that youth were misled in the recent past by a political party.