LHC rejects Imran Khan's interim bail plea in multiple cases

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected the plea for interim bail filed by the former prime minister, Imran Khan, in the cases registered against him.

The hearing, presided by Justice Farooq Haider, took place in the LHC on a petition filed by Imran Khan's sister, Noreen Niazi.

The petitioner's lawyer argued that interim bail should be granted for all the cases against him.

However, Justice Farooq Haider remarked that he could not grant bail, stating that it was necessary for the accused to appear before the court for pre-arrest bail.

He also warned that if any cases were hidden, contempt of court proceedings would be initiated against the relevant DPO.

During the hearing, reports from the Punjab Home Department and the Federal government regarding the cases against Imran Khan were presented in court.

According to the reports, the Punjab Home Department confirmed that no cases were registered against Imran Khan in the province, while the federal government's lawyer informed the court that Islamabad police had registered 62 cases against the former prime minister.

Following the review of these reports, the LHC disposed of the petition filed by Noreen Niazi.