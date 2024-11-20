SC orders vote recount in 15 polling stations of PB-45

SC uphold the election tribunal decision while discarding PPP’s Ali Jattak’s plea

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered recounting of votes in 15 polling stations of Balochistan’s constituency PB-45.

Three-member bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed heard the plea.

The court discarded the PPP’s provincial minister Ali Madad Jattak’s plea against the election tribunal’s decision upholding the election tribunal’s judgment.

Justice Aqeel Abbas told lawyer Shehzad Shaukat that the cases alleged the discrepancies in Form-45 and Form-47 and the record showed the discrepancies.

The justice added that the accusations against Form-45 were filed by both parties.

The lawyer stated that the opposition party had only submitted four copies of Form-45, Justice Aqeel Abbasi responded that only one copy was sufficient.

Justice Irfan Saddat remarked to the lawyer that the allegations of ballot paper theft before election day were quite serious. The lawyer said there was no ground on the judge’s decision.

Justice Aqeel Abbasi inquired “don’t you want transparency in at least one constituency stressing some transparency must be evident in one constituency.”

Justice Waheed asked “do you want to declare the elections transparent and fair on the basis of documents?”

Consequently, the court ordered the vote recounting in 15 polling stations of Balochistan’s PB-15.



