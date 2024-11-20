CM Maryam, Sara Ahmed committed to ensure children's rights

Pakistan Pakistan CM Maryam, Sara Ahmed committed to ensure children's rights

Any kind of exploitation against children's rights can be reported on 1121

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 14:38:17 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sara Ahmed asserted that children deserve respect and dignity like elders.

Sharing her message on the World Children's Day, she called for protection and care of children. Ahmed stressed that the Child Protection Welfare Bureau was playing a crucial role for the protection of children under the leadership of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

The bureau was making abandoned and homeless children responsible and independent citizens of the country by rescuing them, she said.

All children had a due right of development, safety, survival and decision making and she called for assistance for children's education, progress and safe and secure future.



Sara Ahmed stated that any kind of exploitation against children's rights could be reported on the Child Protection Bureau Helpline 1121.

CM MARYAM NAWAZ

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz emphasised that there would be no compromise on the health, education and development of the children.

Maryam Nawaz said that a state was like a mother and children were the blessing of Allah.

She insisted that education, health and safety for the secure and better future of innocent children was the responsibility of the state and government.

Punjab CM highlighted the projects for the children including School Nutrition Program for the standard growth of children.

The first virtual center for child safety was established for the protection of children. She stressed on the zero-tolerance policy against violation and abuse of children.

The Chief Minister Insulin Program will provide free insulin at the doorsteps of the diabetic children and the vaccination program will provide immunity from the deadly diseases.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz committed for healthy, educated and secure children to ensure safety and security of children rights at every cost.

Pakistan’s first government autism school for autistic children and Early Childhood School System for mental growth.

World Children's Day is being observed across the world including Pakistan today (Wednesday). The theme for Universal Children’s Day 2024 is "For every child, every right."

Universal Children’s Day is celebrated every year on November 20 to raise awareness of children’s rights, education and healthcare throughout the world.