Fawad Chaudhry seeks apology in Election Commission contempt case

Fawad Chaudhry stated that he had apologised in all three cases.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry requested an apology during the hearing of the contempt case against him in the Election Commission.

The hearing was conducted by a four-member commission, led by Member Sindh Nisar Durrani, in which Fawad Chaudhry appeared.

Fawad Chaudhry stated before the commission that he had apologised in all three cases and had submitted an apology letter.

In response, Justice Ikramullah, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, remarked that the charge was to be framed today, to which Fawad Chaudhry pleaded for an apology.

The commission member asked if he was saying the same things outside the commission or if there was a difference.



Fawad Chaudhry replied, “These days, you are not the center of attention; you forget others’ matters but remember mine.”

The commission member noted that witnesses in the case should mark their attendance. The Election Commission then adjourned the case hearing until December 10.