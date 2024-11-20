Wall collapse claims lives of man, son in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) – A man and his son were killed when wall of a house collapsed in Shikarpur, a district in Sindh province, on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic incident occurred in Jahangir Theem village of Tehsil Garhi Yaseen in Shikarpur District where wall of a dilapidated house collapsed, burying two persons under the debris.

Police sources said that the local residents gathered at the spot and retrieved the dead bodies from the rubble. Later, the dead bodies were shifted Tehsil Hospital Garhi Yaseen.