One killed in road accident in Jhelum

JHELUM (Dunya News) – One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident caused due to over-speeding in Jhelum on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Kala Gojran near Jhelum where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding, killing a man on the spot and injuring another.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Jhelum.

