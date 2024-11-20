One killed in road accident in Jhelum
Pakistan
JHELUM (Dunya News) – One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident caused due to over-speeding in Jhelum on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred in Kala Gojran near Jhelum where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding, killing a man on the spot and injuring another.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Jhelum.