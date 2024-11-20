World Children's Day being observed today

Pakistan Pakistan World Children's Day being observed today

World Children’s Day is celebrated every year on November 20 to raise awareness of children’s rights

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 02:57:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - World Children's Day is being observed across the world including Pakistan today (Wednesday). The theme for Universal Children’s Day 2024 is "For every child, every right."

Universal Children’s Day is celebrated every year on November 20 to raise awareness of children’s rights, education and healthcare throughout the world.

It is a day that reminds the world to observe children's rights, as well as benefit these children directly. Since it was founded in 1954 by the United Nations, it aims to foster international cooperation, concern about children's problems, and promotion of their rights.

It also aims to take steps towards children’s welfare and protect vulnerable children. The day inspires everyone to advocate, promote, and celebrate children’s rights, and indulge in dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children.

The day aims to raise global awareness about the rights of children as outlined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which was adopted on November 20, 1989. It highlights the need for governments, communities, and individuals to uphold and protect children’s rights, including their right to education, healthcare, and protection from harm.

Universal Children’s Day provides an opportunity to celebrate the progress made in improving the lives of children around the world while also highlighting the ongoing challenges and areas where more work is needed.

War and warfare have a significantly poor impact on childhood development. The day then draws attention to the needs of the most vulnerable and marginalised children groups, advocating for their safety and opportunities.

Universal Children’s Day encourages individuals, organizations, and governments to indulge in dialogue and take action towards improving the lives of children, ensuring that their rights are respected and their voices are heard.

Mothers and fathers, teachers, nurses and doctors, government leaders and civil society activists, religious and community elders, corporate moguls and media professionals, as well as children themselves, can play an important part in making Universal Children’s Day relevant for their societies, communities, and nations.

