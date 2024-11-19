Political parties always keep doors open for dialogue: Aleema Khan

Ali Amin Gandapur has briefed the PTI founder regarding the protest

Updated On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 18:23:15 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, stated that political parties should always keep the doors open for dialogue.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail alongside PTI chairman Barrister Gohar, she emphasised that the peaceful protest scheduled for Nov 24 is their democratic right.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur briefed the PTI founder about the Nov 24 protest.

Aleema revealed that Barrister Gohar and Ali Amin Gandapur had sought Imran Khan's permission to initiate dialogue.

Imran Khan underscored the importance of discussions centered on the rule of law, restoring the people's mandate, and releasing innocent party workers, she maintained.

“Imran Khan has given a deadline until Thursday for negotiations, hinting that Friday could become a day of celebration if significant progress is made,” she added.