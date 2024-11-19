Constitutional court sends two cases back to regular bench

A case related to housing society was also sent back to the regular bench

Updated On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 15:37:13 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The newly-formed constitutional bench on Tuesday sent a couple of cases back to the regular bench, questioning the constitutional merits of the cases.

A seven-member bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, heard the case of Saeed Khosa in the name of the Ministry of Petroleum.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that only those cases should be sent to the bench which fell under the domain of constitutional bench.

It must be noted that a three-member bench, led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, had referred the case to the constitutional bench on Oct 23.

Besides, another case related to a housing society was also sent back to the regular bench.

