'Arms for Peace': Khawaja Asif says IDEAS 2024 to boost Pakistan's defence industry

This is the 12th edition of IDEAS showcasing a wide range of modern defence equipment

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 12:02:05 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 would boost the country's defence industry.

The minister was addressing the inaugural session of IDEAS 2024 being held here at the Expo Centre. He welcomed foreign delegates and guests urging them to “get the best out of the exhibition.”

Three services chiefs also attended the opening ceremony.

The minister said the slogan of IDEAS 2024 is "Arms for Peace" as Pakistan is a peace-loving country. "Pakistan believes in resolving issues through dialogue," he said.

He said Pakistan's defence industry was booming. "Public and private sectors can play an important role in enhancing defence production," he added.

Exports of defence equipment would help strengthen country's economy, he continued.

The defence minister said IDEAS 2024 would be a regional gateway. "Promoting connectivity is essential for regional peace and socioeconomic development," he said.

Locally manufactured defence products are being showcased in IDEAS 2024 with more than 550 exhibitors from around the world having stalls.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to open IDEAS 2024.

This is the 12th edition of IDEAS which showcases a wide range of modern and traditional defence equipment, weapon systems and vehicles. It will continue for four days.

Global defence experts are showing deep interest in the exhibition.

IDEAS 2024 is one of the priorities of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) whose aim is to increase exports, including defence equipment.

Meanwhile, stringent security measures have been adopted for the exhibition. Roads leading to the Expo Centre have been closed to traffic.

Traffic on roads heading to Expo Center from Shahrah-e-Faisal will also be suspended from 7am to 7pm. The Karachi traffic police have issued a traffic plan during IDEAS 2024.