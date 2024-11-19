National Action Plan's Apex Committee to meet today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting.

Published On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 07:12:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Apex Committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) will meet today (Tuesday) to review the country's security situation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting.

The Apex Committee session would be attended by Chief of Army Staff general Asim Munir, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, heads of intelligence institutions, all provincial chief ministers, key federal ministers and others.

The session would revolve around discussion on the law and order situation amid the surge in terrorism incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Progress on implementation of the National Action Plan on anti-terrorism would also be reviewed.

Coordination between federation and provinces and effective sharing of intelligence information would also be considered in the session.

