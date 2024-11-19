PTI encouraging violence on pretext of protest: Musadik

Musadik Malik said that the government would not tolerate any attempt to destabilise the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik, on Monday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of inciting violence under the pretext of a protest call.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasised that while the democracy allow peaceful protests, PTI’s actions appear to challenge the writ of the state deliberately.

The purpose of these protests is to execute a conspiracy designed to push the country back into turmoil, he said adding that the government would not tolerate any attempt to destabilise the country.

The government has been working tirelessly to stabilise the country amid significant challenges, while PTI continues its efforts to derail this progress.

He said that any attempt to create unrest would be met with strict action, ensuring the protection of citizens and the state's stability.

