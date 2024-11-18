LHC summons Punjab chief secretary in contempt plea

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi conducted the hearing on the petition of CTD officials

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court on Monday summoned the Punjab chief secretary in contempt of court petition for not giving special allowance to the corps of Counter Terrorism Department.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi conducted the hearing on the petition of over 200 officials of CTD.

Advocate Hafiz Tariq Nasim appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

The lawyer argued that the government didn’t pay the special allowance to CTD officials despite the clear orders of the Lahore High Court.

The court summoned the Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman in-person to submit the reply in the case.

Earlier, the CTD officials had approached the court seeking special allowance from the government.