IDEAS 2024 set to begin in Karachi on Nov 19

Exhibition will feature tanks, warplanes, helicopters, naval ships etc

Mon, 18 Nov 2024 17:40:57 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The four-day International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 is all set to begin tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Expo Centre in Karachi.

The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Defence Production have jointly organised the event. The event will highlight Pakistan's progress in both conventional and modern defence technologies.

The exhibition will feature various defence equipment, including tanks, warplanes, helicopters, naval ships, submarines, drones, and missile systems. Moreover, cutting-edge cyber defense tools, satellite technologies, and electronic warfare systems.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is playing a role in promoting the defence industry on a global scale while strengthening Pakistan's national security. Delegations from Qatar, Bahrain, Turkiye, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Yemen, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and other nations are expected to participate in the event.

IDEAS 2024 aims to provide a platform for effective networking among foreign delegations, government officials, and industry exhibitors. Advanced facilities and software are in place to ensure coordination and interaction during the event.