Three-year-old boy dies after falling into manhole at Lahore's Children's Hospital

Pakistan Pakistan Three-year-old boy dies after falling into manhole at Lahore's Children's Hospital

The deceased child, Basim, was the only child of his parents.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 17:13:43 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A three-year-old boy, brought for treatment at Lahore’s Children’s Hospital, tragically died after falling into an open manhole.

The hospital administration constituted an inquiry committee to probe the incident.

The deceased child, Basim, was the only child of his parents. He had come to the hospital for a check-up and fell into the manhole while playing in the park near the admin office.

Basim's parents, residents of the Chunian area of Kasur, received the body after police completed legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration set up a three-member inquiry committee comprising Dr Abid, Dr Ayesha, and AMS Admin Dr Abuzar.

Dr Abuzar stated that the manhole was open for drainage cleaning. He attributed the incident to parental negligence, noting that a warning sign was displayed about the ongoing cleaning.