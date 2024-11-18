Those chanting 'Al-jihad' slogan will be considered Kharijites, says Azma Bokhari

Criticises certain political figures for provoking unrest

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari says those chanting “Al-Jihad” slogan like the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) will be regarded Kharijites.

At a press conference in Lahore, Bokhari remarked that jihad against the state was not legitimate, and those promoting disorder in Pakistan would face consequences similar to those met by extremists.

Highlighting recent incidents at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s House, she criticised certain political figures for provoking unrest.

Bokhari further lambasted the political manoeuvering of leaders like Ali Amin Gandapur, urging them to lead by example if they were truly committed.

She also emphasised the government's efforts to combat smog, which she equated with the disruptive actions of a political party.



