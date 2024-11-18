Govt committed to empower women and youth, says Fahad at Emerging Women Awards

Govt committed to empower women and youth, says Fahad at Emerging Women Awards

Fahad highlighted the critical role of such platforms in creating opportunities for women

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Focal person for the Prime Minister's Youth Programme Fahad Shahbaz has reiterated the government’s commitment to empower women and youth through initiatives like the youth programme.

He was speaking the other day HER Marketplace & 2nd Emerging Women Awards organised by the Leaders Club here at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

In his keynote address, Fahad highlighted the critical role of such platforms in creating opportunities for women, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s economy and society. He reaffirmed PMYP's support for programs like HER Marketplace, underscoring their importance in driving progress and breaking barriers.

Earlier, Sana Khan, Founding President of the Leaders Club, shared her vision for HER Marketplace as a platform designed to uplift women and youth by bridging gaps in financial inclusion and entrepreneurial opportunities.

She highlighted the event's impact numbers, celebrating achievements like 75+ women businesses, 100+ students mentored, 12 startup pitches, and 1 million PKR funding for the winning startup.

"This event was not just a celebration; it was a movement to uplift women and youth, bridging gaps in financial inclusion, job readiness, and entrepreneurial empowerment. Together, we created opportunities and broke barriers," Sana concluded.

She also announced the launch of ApnaPsychologist.pk, where she has taken on the role of co-founder and CEO, as a testament to the transformative collaborations fostered through HER Marketplace. Sana Khan concluded her speech with gratitude for the partners, sponsors, and attendees, calling the event a collective movement for empowering women and youth across Pakistan.

Anns Gillani, CEO of Gutech International and founder Apnapsychologist.pk, highlighted salient features and purpose of setting up of the site.

Sana Khan, along with Aamir Khan, Founder & President Leaders Club and Anns Gillani warmly welcomed the guests, participants, and dignitaries from all walks of life in the morning. Title sponsor PSO Shaheen showcased their corporate presence, reinforcing their commitment to enabling women through impactful initiatives. Sukoon Wellness CEO Rohail Sheikh underscored the importance of wellness in achieving professional excellence.