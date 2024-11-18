LHC directs Punjab govt to transition motorcycles to battery power to combat smog

Updated On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 15:54:46 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the Punjab government to transition motorcycles from petrol to battery-power as part of efforts to control smog.

Justice Shahid Karim, while issuing an order on petitions related to the prevention of smog, also directed strict monitoring of motorcycles in Lahore.

The LHC instructed the provincial government to develop a policy for small and medium public transport in the city.

In the written ruling, the LHC emphasised that the shift to electric buses would significantly reduce environmental pollution.

The Advocate General informed the court that a budget has been allocated for the purchase of electric buses.

The LHC further noted that the Punjab government has identified areas where trees could be planted, and no additional land would be required for this purpose.

In addition, the government planned to relocate industrial units along major roads like GT Road, Multan Road, and Ferozepur Road to industrial estates.

The court asserted that serious implementation of the smog policy would yield positive results. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for November 20.