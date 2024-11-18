'Everything is fair in love and Pakistan', remarks SHC judge

Lawyer says illegal construction of plaza near Mazar-e-Quaid is breach of sanctity

Mon, 18 Nov 2024 17:03:09 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A Sindh High Court (SHC) judge while hearing a plea against illegal construction of a plaza made an interesting remark that "everything is fair in love and Pakistan".

Justice Zafar Rajput heard the case against illegal construction of a plaza near Mazar-e-Quaid.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that an illegal plaza being built over Plot 211 in Jamshed Town was a breach of the sanctity of the mausoleum. He said an advertisement had also been published for bookings in the plaza.

The court inquired what would happen with the publication of advertisement for bookings.

The counsel said a layman could consider the project legal after publication of such advertisements.

“How can you believe in mere advertisement,” Justice Rajput questioned the lawyer. “Everything is fair in love and Pakistan,” he remarked in a lighter vein.

The court sought more arguments on the petition and adjourned further hearing for three weeks.



