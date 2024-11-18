Glad tidings in the offing before Dec 30, predicts Sheikh Rashid

Appeals to COAS for announcing amnesty for those languishing illegally in jail

Updated On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 12:21:46 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday predicted that glad tidings would start appearing before Dec 30.

Speaking to reporters, the former federal minister criticised the government for staying above law and violating all norms of decency.

He also took aim at former premier Nawaz Shraif‘s son Hassan Nawaz for going bankrupt in the United Kingdom to evade tax.

“I once again appeal to the army chief for amnesty for those languishing illegally in jail. As many as 102 people haven’t hired a lawyer yet,” he added.

Referring to the recent visit of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, Ahmed said people were already weighed down under inflation which would worsen.

He denied any backdoor talks with the Establishment, adding that he wanted to see Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan out of prison.



