Hajj applications start today at 15 designated banks

Applicants will be required to deposit an advance payment of 2 lakh rupees

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The process for receiving Hajj applications begins today (Monday) at 15 designated banks across the country.

Applicants will be required to deposit an advance payment of 2 lakh rupees along with their Hajj application.

The second installment will be collected after the lottery draw, and the remaining Hajj dues must be paid between February 1 and 10.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs spokesperson, the quota for the government Hajj scheme is set at 89,605 pilgrims, while 5,000 seats have been reserved for overseas Pakistanis under the sponsorship scheme. Overseas applicants will be required to make payment in U.S. dollars.

The Ministry will monitor the performance of hundreds of bank branches directly through a dashboard.

Female Hajj pilgrims will be allowed to travel with a trusted group without a male guardian if they have permission from a guardian.

Additional facilities under the government Hajj package included separate family rooms, slaughtering facilities for Qurbani, and coverage for airfare, food, training, transport services (Maktab), and vaccination.

However, individuals with serious, complex medical conditions will not be allowed to travel for Hajj.

The spokesperson further added that pregnant women in advanced stages of pregnancy and children under 12 years of age will not be permitted to undertake the pilgrimage.

Applicants will be able to seek guidance through the Hajj helpline, official website, mobile app, and social media accounts.