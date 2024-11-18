Hajj applications available at 15 designated bank branches

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The process for receiving Hajj applications begins today (Monday) at 15 designated bank branches across the country.

Applicants will be required to deposit an advance payment of Rs200,000 along with their Hajj applications.

The second installment will be collected after draw, and the remaining Hajj dues must be paid between Feb 1 and 10.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs spokesperson, the quota for the government Hajj scheme is set at 89,605 pilgrims, while 5,000 seats have been reserved for overseas Pakistanis under the sponsorship scheme. Overseas applicants will be required to make payment in US dollars.

The ministry will monitor the performance of hundreds of bank branches directly through a dashboard.

Women Hajj pilgrims will be allowed to travel with a group without a male guardian if they have permission from the guardian.

Additional facilities under the government Hajj package include separate family rooms, slaughtering facilities, and coverage for airfare, food, training, transport services, and vaccination.

However, individuals with serious or complex medical conditions will not be allowed to travel for Hajj.

The spokesperson further added that women in advanced stages of pregnancy and children under 12 years of age would not be permitted to undertake the pilgrimage.

Applicants will be able to seek guidance through the Hajj helpline, official website, mobile app, and social media accounts.