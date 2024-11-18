PTI protest destined to fail, says Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister's Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) planned protest would meet the same fate as their previous "failed ventures."

Rana Sanaullah said that PTI has set "unrealistic goals" and lacks the logistical capability to mobilize a massive procession, he stated this while talking to a private news channel.

"Neither can such misadventures be allowed, nor can the country afford them," he said.

He also criticized founder PTI's approach, stating that political dialogue is not in the party leader's nature. Despite multiple attempts to engage him in political dialogue in the past, the PTI founder has consistently refused to engage in dialogue, he said.

Rana Sanaullah reiterated that any attempt to create unrest would be met with strict action, ensuring the protection of citizens and the state's stability.

