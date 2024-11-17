PTI protest aimed at Imran Khan's release: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former National Assembly speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser has stated that the protest scheduled for November 24 is aimed at securing the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Talking to Dunya News programme "Baat Nikle Gi", Asad Qaiser criticised the current parliament, stating it holds no real significance. He mentioned that they had achieved certain goals with Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding the 26th amendment, but even with his support, the government could not secure the required numbers.

Qaiser also clarified that Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, would be part of their movement and dismissed the notion that she intended to take over the party.

“PTI is a political party, not a military force, and their protest will be peaceful,” he said. He called for the release of all PTI prisoners, including Imran Khan.

“I am a political worker who believes in political struggle,” Qaiser stated. He called for true democracy within political parties and the country, asserting that if Lahore takes to the streets, the whole of Pakistan will follow. He warned that the country was heading towards anarchy.

Reflecting on his decision to dissolve the assembly, Qaiser explained that they chose to dissolve it to gain a fresh mandate after learning of foreign interference.

He said, "We had no option but to dissolve the assembly, as the situation was slipping out of our hands." He revealed that the decision to resign was made in consultation with the PTI leadership and founder.

