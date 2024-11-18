Punjab increases number of Kisan cards to 750,000

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab increases number of Kisan cards to 750,000

Farmers have made purchases amounting to over Rs18 billion

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 10:44:15 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has continued to extend its farmer-friendly initiatives.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has increased the distribution of Kisan Cards from 500,000 to 750,000, with over 1.29 million applications received.

According to the spokesperson for the Agriculture Department, more than 361,000 Kisan Cards have already been distributed.

Read more: CM Maryam launches Kisan Card in Punjab

Through the use of the cards, farmers have made purchases amounting to over Rs18 billions so far, showing the success and impact of the programme on the community.