PM Shehbaz greets Mir Attaullah Lango on becoming BHCBA president

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz greets Mir Attaullah Lango on becoming BHCBA president

Also congratulates other newly elected office bearers

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 17 Nov 2024 18:22:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended his congratulation to Mir Attaullah Lango for being elected as the president of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association (BHCBA).

The PM also congratulated other newly elected office bearers, expressing hope that their leadership would contribute to the welfare of the legal fraternity.

He appreciated the Bar Association’s commitment to upholding the constitution, promoting the rule of law and serving the interest of lawyers in Balochistan.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasised his confidence in the new team’s dedication to strengthening the legal profession and playing a vital role in promoting justice and democracy in the country.

