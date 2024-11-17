Citizens mustn't be swayed by false slogans, promoting anarchy, says Aun Chaudhry

PTI promoting uncivilised behaviour and violence

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore (Dunya News) - Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Aun Chaudhry asserted that the Pakistani government was working tirelessly for the country’s development emphasising Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s patriotic people should not be misled by anti-state elements.

In a press conference, Aun Chaudhry stressed that the importance of a free and independent state must be acknowledged, therefore identification of the anti-state elements creating an atmosphere of chaos and confrontation must be done.

He urged the nation to look into the states being colonised deprived of independence to realise the importance of independence. He mentioned that a free state was a great blessing from Allah and its protection was vital.

"Some groups are attempting to destabilise the country and that party is aiming to attack Islamabad. True freedom is not just about individual liberty, but about upholding the law and safeguarding the integrity of the country," Aun Chaudhry emphsised.

PROMOTING VIOLENCE CULTURE

He criticised those who talk about the state of Madinah, saying they had been promoting uncivilised behaviour and violence. "We will not allow our children to be misled for these nefarious motives," he added. He also stressed the importance of stopping anti-state elements from engaging in activities that threaten national unity and security.

Chaudhry also raised concerns about the rising digital terrorism being used against Pakistan, with individuals sitting abroad spreading propaganda against the Pakistani military. "Why don’t these people run campaigns for Palestine or Kashmir?" he questioned.

THEY WANT TO REPEAT MAY 9 RIOTS

He stated that the party wanted to repeat the May 9 riots again but the people of Pakistan would no longer be swayed by false slogans and political chaos. "Political movements cannot succeed through violence, attacks, or arson. The snakes within your ranks are the real enemies of the country."

The IPP leader also expressed his principled opposition to PTI, criticising the party’s policies and suggesting that their efforts for change had ended with the likes of Usman Buzdar and Farah Gogi. "Our struggle was never for people like them; it was to tackle the unprecedented levels of corruption during the PTI government."

PTI WILL BE DISAPPOINTED ON NOV 24

Aun Chaudhry emphasised that their disagreement with PTI was based on the principle that their task seems to be to instigate chaos in the country. "Inshallah, on November 24, you will be disappointed," he warned.

"He stated that their advisors are the biggest enemies and they should crush them. These are the same people who said they would loot, burn, and lay siege."

“We talk about reforms in health, education and other sectors but you always talk about waging war on Islamabad, you can't be pro-Pakisan but anti-Pakistan,” Chaudhry insisted.

Aun Chaudhry asserted that the Punjab government has announced several projects aimed at benefiting the public and if these projects were implemented, they could be a game-changer.

"Holding rallies won’t benefit the public; if it does, we will hold them too. Rallies and processions are for elections and political atmospheres," he stated.

