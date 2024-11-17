National Assembly speaker calls for strengthening Pakistan-Spain ties

Pakistan Pakistan National Assembly speaker calls for strengthening Pakistan-Spain ties

Spain expressed desire to take advantage from the trade opportunities in Pakistan

Follow on Published On: Sun, 17 Nov 2024 12:09:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has highlighted the immense opportunities for strengthening cooperation between Pakistan and Spain in various sectors, including agriculture, technology, trade and tourism.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the Spanish Senate parliamentary delegation in Islamabad.

The both sides exchanged views on a range of mutual concerns, including counter-terrorism, human rights, child labour, global peace and climate change.

The Speaker hailed Spain's Senate for promoting parliamentary diplomacy and fostering closer relations between the two countries.

He commended the commitment of both nations to democratic governance and parliamentary autonomy, stressing that increasing delegation exchanges would enhance institutional cooperation.

Spanish parliamentarians expressed desire to take advantage from the trade opportunities in Pakistan.