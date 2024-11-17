Punjab Wildlife Department grants two-month partridge hunting licence

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab Wildlife Department grants two-month partridge hunting licence

Partridge hunting will be allowed only on Sundays

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 17 Nov 2024 12:50:36 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab Wildlife Department has granted permission for the hunting of partridges across the province for two months, from December 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

Under the guidance of Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, the move aimed to promote sport hunting and reduce hunting pressure, providing fair opportunities for licensed hunters. The decision was announced by DG Wildlife Mudassar Riaz Malik.

According to the DG, partridge hunting will be allowed only on Sundays, and hunters must possess a valid permit and weapon licence.

The hunting will adhere to set limits as per the Wildlife Act, with all protected areas and military zones strictly off-limits.

Additionally, hunting will be prohibited within one mile of buffer zones and any community-based conservation areas unless specifically permitted.

The use of automatic weapons is strictly banned, and no hunting will be allowed with military or police-issued arms or ammunition.



Hunters are also prohibited from using jeeps or vehicles for hunting, and must not shoot while standing or sitting in a vehicle. Only licensed gun dogs can be used during the hunt.