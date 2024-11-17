Counting underway as polling ends for by-election in PB-8 Sibi

According to the ECP, more than 116,000 registered voters would use their right to franchise

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Polling in the by-election in Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-8 Sibi-cum-Lahri has been concluded and counting is underway.

The polling commenced at 8am and continued till 5pm without a break.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), more than 116,000 registered voters would use their right to franchise.

Meanwhile, 34 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive and extra security measures have been taken to hold voting in peaceful environment. CCTV cameras have been installed at the sensitive polling stations along with deployment of extra security personnel.

It may be recalled that on November 13, the ECP postponed the by-election, originally set for November 14, till November 17. The ECP rescheduled election on the Balochistan government citing security concerns and prevailing law and order situation in the region.

A hot contest is expected between PPP’s Sardar Kohyar Khan Domki and independent Mir Asghar Khan Mari.