Smog situation in Punjab improves, Lahore becomes second most polluted city in world

Follow on Published On: Sun, 17 Nov 2024 11:08:58 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – There’s betterment in smog situation in various cities of the country, including Lahore, but the air is still harmful to health on Sunday.

In Lahore, the AQI (air quality index) was recorded at 358 early morning. However, according to Swiss website IQAir, the AQI reduced to 294 by 10:15 am and Lahore stood at second place among the most polluted cities of the world.

Indian capital Delhi was at the top of the chart with AQI of 850.

There was also marked reduction in AQI on various spots of Lahore – it was 523 in DHA, 463 on Syed Marat Ali Road, 461 in Valencia Town area and 427 on Ghazi Road Interchange.

Smog was also reduced in Islamabad and Peshawar after rain. It was 248 in Multan, 196 in Faisalabad and Peshawar, and 172 in Rawalpindi.

The Meteorological Department, in the meantime, has forecast rain in Lahore and other cities of the country.

LOCKDOWN IN LAHORE, MULTAN

All educational institutions in Lahore and Multan will remain closed for the next few days, with instructions about arrangements for online classes.

There is ban on construction in the two cities. Besides, markets, except those dealing in essentials, will be closed at 8pm.

Eateries will operate till 4pm and there will be takeaway facility till 8pm after which the businesses will be off.

Holidays of doctors and health officials have been cancelled to respond to emergency in hospitals.

On Friday, senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb declared health emergency in Lahore and Multan to combat smog.

The minister said lockdown could be imposed on next Friday, Saturday and Sunday in both the cities.

The senior minister, while addressing a press conference in Lahore, said the city remained engulfed with hazardous level of smog.

“The chief minister had already made a 10-year plan in March to combat smog,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb, who also holds the portfolio of environment.

She said smog had become a national disaster. She said the departments concerned were consulted before formulating the 10-year plan.

MOTORWAYS OPENED

As the fog situation improved, various sections of the motorways were opened to traffic after 10 am on Sunday.

Earlier, Motorway M2 was closed from Lahore to Kot Momin, Motorway M3 from Lahore to Darkhana while Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhatian to Abdul Hakeem. These sections have been opened.

Motorway M5 has been opened from Multan to Sukkur.

However, there is fog on Multan Road in Lahore, Manga Mandi, Pattoki, Renala Khurd, Okara, Sahiwal, Chicha Watani and Mian Chanu.