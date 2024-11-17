Maryam Nawaz calls for collective effort to improve road safety

She shared her deep sympathy with the families of those who lost their lives in traffic accidents

LAHORE (Dunya News) - On the occasion of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her condolences and called for collective responsibility to enhance road safety.

In her message, Maryam Nawaz shared her deep sympathy with the families of those who lost their lives in traffic accidents, and prayed for the forgiveness of those who have passed away due to road incidents.

She emphasised the importance of improving road safety in Punjab to ensure that no household suffered such a loss. "We are working on the construction, repair, and restoration of over 600 roads across the province to prevent accidents," she added.

Maryam Nawaz also announced the launch of Pakistan's first ambulance services on motorways to support rescue operations and said that driver training programs, supervised by traffic police experts, are ongoing at designated service centers.

Additionally, the CM revealed that Punjab's Rescue 1122 services were being upgraded to better assist accident victims, and the country's first air ambulance service was now operational to transport patients during critical conditions.

Maryam Nawaz urged the public to make adherence to traffic laws a habit in order to protect themselves and others on the roads.