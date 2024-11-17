PP-8 Sibi by-election today amid stringent security measures

The polling will commence at 8am and continue till 5pm without any break

Published On: Sun, 17 Nov 2024 05:03:30 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - All arrangements have been finalised for by-election in PP-8 Sibi on Sunday (today), according to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The polling will commence at 8am and continue till 5pm without any break. As a result of current terrorism activities in Balochistan, tight security has been adopted so that voters could use their right to vote peacefully.

Earlier, the Home Department had requested the suspension of mobile phone and internet services in Sibi on Nov 17, the polling day for PB-8 Sibi, to prevent any security threats or disruptions during the election.

The Balochistan government aims to ensure a peaceful and transparent election in Sibi, as well as in areas where the election tribunal has ordered re-polling at disputed polling stations in Quetta and Mangochar, the home department official said.